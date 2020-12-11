Amnesty International blasted home rental behemoth Airbnb on Thursday for benefitting from rental properties in what are considered illegally-seized Palestinian settlements. In the meantime, the company made its long-awaited Wall Street debut.

The rights group criticised Airbnb’s failure to inform shareholders of these settlements in their Registration Statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, despite being included in a 2020 UN list of over 100 businesses, that “directly and indirectly, enabled, facilitated and profited from the construction and growth of the settlements.”

The company currently lists about 200 properties on Palestianian lands illegally captured by Israeli settlers.

Promoting tourism at the expense of Palestinians

Airbnb has not responded to the Amnesty charge. In an earlier statement, it had said that it would donate profits from these territories to “non-profit organizations dedicated to humanitarian aid.”

However, the human rights group pointed out that keeping the listings entails supporting the growth and development of a tourist industry “at the expense of Palestianian rights and livelihoods.”

“A large number of people will indirectly hold investments in Airbnb without understanding the full ramifications,” it said.

Airbnb’s shares closed at about $144 each on Thursday, giving the company a valuation of over $100 billion. Raising $3.7 billion in its offering, it was the biggest US IPO this year, despite the damages incurred from the Covid-19 pandemic.