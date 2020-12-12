The UK Supreme Court has allowed an $18.5 billion class action to proceed against Mastercard for allegedly overcharging more than 46 million people in Britain over a 15-year period in a landmark judgment.

The complex case, brought after Mastercard lost an appeal against a 2007 European Commission ruling that its fees were anti-competitive, could entitle adults in Britain to almost $400 each if it is successful.

The court dismissed a Mastercard appeal, setting the scene for Britain's first mass consumer claim brought under a new legal regime and establishing a standard for a string of other, stalled class actions.

"Mastercard has been ... imposing excessive card transaction charges over a prolonged period in a way it must have known would impose an invisible tax on UK consumers," said Walter Merricks, a lawyer who is leading the action.

Mastercard said the claim was driven by "hit and hope" US lawyers.

The case will now be sent back to the Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT), nominated in 2015 to oversees Britain's fledgling, US-style "opt-out" collective class actions for breaches of UK or European Union competition law.

The CAT will reconsider granting the necessary collective proceedings order (CPO) for the case to proceed to trial, having refused to certify the case in 2017 because of its complexity. A hearing is expected next year.

Mastercard said it would ask the CAT to avert a serious risk of the new collective action regime going down the wrong path with a "fundamentally flawed" case.