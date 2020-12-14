Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has paid a surprise visit to Mekelle, the capital of the country's northernmost Tigray region.

Abiy made the trip on Sunday, a day ahead of the resumption of civil services and business activities as announced by the Interim Administration for Tigray Regional State.

Abiy's visit comes a day before Sudan's premier said he had agreed with his counterpart in Addis Ababa to hold an urgent meeting of a bloc of East African countries to resolve the crisis in Tigray.

When asked for a comment by AFP, Abiy's office did not immediately respond to Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's announcement of an "emergency" meeting of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

Hunting TPLF leaders

While in Tigray, Abiy held discussions with army generals who led a successful military operation launched by his government in November after the forces of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) stormed the army's northern command stationed in Tigray.

The TPLF leadership and commanders of their fighters are now being hunted down and will face criminal charges, including high treason.

Rumors are widely circulating on social media that most of the TPLF’s leaders were either apprehended or neutralised, but there has been no official confirmation.

The only confirmation made by the government so far is that former speaker of the House of the Federation Keriya Ibrahim surrendered while former ambassador to China Adisalem Balema, who held a high post with the TPLF, was captured.

Thousands suspected killed in fighting

According to the state-owned Ethiopian News Agency, Abiy affirmed his government's commitment to the reconstruction of Tigray and continued supply of humanitarian aid to people in the region.

Ethiopia's military operation against the Tigrayans was conducted from November 4 to 28, until the regional capital fell to the federal army.

During the operation and ensuing intense fighting, 50,000 people fled to neighbouring Sudan. Tigray was placed under a communication blackout and people in the region were cut off from food and medical supplies.

Thousands have been killed since the start of the conflict in Tigray, according to the International Crisis Group, since Abiy ordered troops into the region to confront its dissident ruling party.

Emergency IGAD meeting on Tigray

Hamdok travelled to Addis Ababa on Sunday to discuss the Tigray conflict with Abiy, the first foreign leader to visit the Ethiopian capital since fighting broke out in the region, creating a humanitarian crisis.

"The visit led to fruitful negotiations and it was agreed to hold an emergency IGAD meeting," Hamdok's office said.

IGAD was founded in 1996 and brings together the East African nations of Ethiopia, Sudan, Djibouti, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan and Uganda.

Abiy, the winner of last year's Nobel Peace Prize, has resisted weeks of international pressure including from the US, United Nations and African Union to accept mediation.