Turkish border guards have arrested a French-origin terrorist, sought with a red notice, trying to cross into Turkey via the country's southern border, according to Turkey's Defence Ministry.

Coming from Syria, the terrorist, identified only by the initials CG, tried to enter the country from the southern Hatay province with a fake name, said the ministry in a statement on Monday.

It was found that the terrorist was involved in the Syrian group Firqat al Ghuraba, which includes French nationals, it added.

Firqat al Ghuraba is a faction based in opposition-held areas in northwestern Idlib, Syria. The group mostly consists of foreigners from Europe.

The terrorist was transferred to police in Reyhanli district, the ministry said.

Turkey's efforts to deport Daesh terrorists

In late November, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that the country has deported nearly 9,000 foreign terrorists so far.