The Trump administration for the first time has formally blamed Iran for the presumed death of retired FBI agent Robert Levinson, publicly identifying two Iranian intelligence officers believed responsible for his abduction and imposing sanctions against them.

The announcement on Monday is the latest in a series of tough actions the Trump administration has taken toward Iran as it works to cement an aggressive posture that may complicate any efforts by incoming President Joe Biden and his national security team to radically change course once they take office next month.

Levinson disappeared in Iran under mysterious circumstances more than a decade ago, and though US diplomats and investigators have long said they thought he was taken by Iranian government agents, Monday's announcement in the final weeks of the Trump administration was the most definitive assignment of blame to date.

US officials preemptively made clear on Monday that no deal with Iran should be finalised without providing for the release of Americans who remain detained there.

Levinson's abduction

Besides calling out two high-ranking intelligence officers by name, US officials also said the Iranian regime sanctioned the plot that led to Levinson's abduction and lied for years about its involvement in his disappearance through disinformation campaigns aimed at deflecting responsibility and covering up the government's role.

“The abduction of Mr. Levinson in Iran is an outrageous example of the Iranian regime’s willingness to commit unjust acts,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

Levinson vanished on March 9, 2007, when he was scheduled to meet a source on the Iranian island of Kish.

For years, US officials would say only that Levinson was working independently on a private investigation.

But a 2013 Associated Press investigation revealed that Levinson had been sent on a mission by CIA analysts who had no authority to run such an operation.

He would be 72 years old now.

Iranian intelligence officers

The Iranian intelligence officers, Mohammad Baseri and Ahmad Khazai, are alleged to have been involved in Levinson's abduction and probable death.

Under the sanctions, any property or assets they hold in the United States would be frozen.

Though it's unlikely they have bank accounts in the US, the sanctions could also limit their movements or financial dealing outside Iran.

The men have met with intelligence officials from other countries and also led delegations, US officials say.

There was no immediate reaction in Iranian state media Monday night to the announcement.

Road to justice