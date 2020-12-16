Turkey's presidential spokesman has held an online meeting with the envoys of member countries in the EU.

Turkish-EU ties, regional developments and the fight against terrorism were among the issues discussed in the meeting, according to a statement released by Ibrahim Kalin's office on Wednesday.

In a detailed assessment on the current situation of relations, Kalin remarked that Turkey and EU should act in solidarity and cooperation against the challenges brought by regional crises and in essential problems including terror, immigration, Islamophobia, xenophobia and racism.

Kalin also called the EU to open new chapters in Turkey's accession negotiations into the bloc, as well as to take action in updating the Customs Union Treaty and a visa-free travel arrangement for Turkish nationals to the EU.

Underlining that Turkey is willing and ready to take part in a negotiated resolution to its bilateral problems with Greece and in the Eastern Mediterranean region in general, he urged the EU to support and contribute to Ankara's efforts to turn the Eastern Mediterranean into a "sea of peace."

Amid recent tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean, Greece and the Greek Cypriot Administration have upped their pressure on other EU members to impose sanctions on Turkey.