Large areas of England will be added to the 'very high alert' Covid-19 category this weekend, placing residents under the most stringent set of restrictions to tackle a rising number of infections.

Britain, like other countries, is struggling to tame a second wave of novel coronavirus cases and deaths, and the government is having to defend a plan to relax contact restrictions for five days over Christmas.

In a sign of mounting anxiety over the potential consequences of Christmas socialising, the government said most secondary school pupils would have a week of remote learning before returning to classrooms in January.

Health minister Matt Hancock said cases in the southeast of England were up by 46% in the last week, while hospital admissions were up by more than a third. In eastern England, cases were up by two-thirds, and hospital admissions by nearly half.

"It is therefore necessary to apply Tier 3 measures across a much wider area of the east and southeast of England," he told parliament, referring to the strictest of three levels of Covid-related restrictions being applied in England.

READ MORE:England to enter new lockdown as UK virus cases pass 1 million

New measures will take effect from Saturday

He said the new measures would be in force from Saturday. A small number of areas had their restrictions eased.

London was placed into Tier 3 this week after an emergency review identified a surge in infections.