Turkey, in recent times, has staved off a humanitarian disaster in Syria and destroyed major elements of Bashar Al Assad’s forces — without any significant help from the world. That must change now.

Statements of support won’t cut it in the middle of a rapidly changing crisis. Turkey cannot keep shouldering this responsibility alone, with nothing but broken promises from its allies.

In 2016, the European Union entered into an agreement with Turkey to stem refugee migration through Turkey into Europe. Under the agreement, Europe offloaded the entirety of its refugee burden to Turkey – with Turkey agreeing to host the refugees and prevent their passage onward, in exchange for financial support to help cater to the enormous costs associated. But, even as the numbers of refugees entering Turkey steadily increased, the EU did not uphold its end of the bargain.

Instead, the EU pledged a paltry 6 billion euros – not a fraction of what it costs to house and care for several million refugees year after year – yet it has dragged its feet in delivering the promised funds. The EU announced today, four years on, that it will finalise the final eight contracts expected to fulfil the monetary end of the deal.

The EU also promised visa-free travel for Turks which hasn’t happened. And they promised to fast-track Turkey’s EU membership – instead, they have frozen its efforts to join the bloc. This shirking of responsibility on the EU’s part, and its litany of broken promises, allowed if not enabled the refugee crisis to fester in the years following 2016.

The situation in Idlib has changed things, no one disputes that. There are millions of new refugees fleeing what is being distinguished as Assad’s worst mass slaughter to date. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had to find an option that didn’t include leaving them to die in unsafe areas in Syria or attempting to absorb more vulnerable people into Turkey – which is simply beyond capacity.

Meanwhile, Turkey is now engaged in military operations in Idlib to defend the civilian population against Assad’s assault, and its efforts seek to ultimately allow civilians to return and remain in Syria.

Turkey is the only country willing to put boots on the ground to defend Idlib – the site of a humanitarian catastrophe and the Syrian opposition’s last stronghold. Turkey has done more to undermine Assad's, and his Iranian and Russian backers’, ground and air capabilities in a few weeks than anyone anticipated to be possible throughout this entire, brutal war. And it has come at a terrible price – the loss of dozens of soldiers.

Within this context, at the end of February, President Erdogan announced that Turkey would no longer prevent refugees from crossing our border into the EU, should it be their wish to seek refuge there. The lion’s share of refugees will still be hosted in Turkey. But it is simply irresponsible to accept more refugees if it is impossible to care for them, and yet in good conscience people cannot be turned back to Syria, to Idlib.