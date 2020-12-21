Amazon.com Inc has closed one of its warehouses in New Jersey till December 26, after seeing an increase in asymptomatic positive cases amongst workers.

"Through our in-house Covid-19 testing program, we detected an increase in the number of asymptomatic positive cases at our PNE5 facility in northern New Jersey and have proactively closed the site until December 26th out of an abundance of caution," an Amazon spokeswoman said in a statement to Reuters on Sunday.

Amazon, the world's largest online retailer, said it isn't anticipating any impacts to operations or deliveries due to this shutdown.

It did not specify the number of workers who contracted the disease at its PNE5 facility, which is a sorting center.

The company, however said, that its employees will be paid for the shifts that they miss because of the shutdown of the facility.

