WORLD
4 MIN READ
Pakistan to UAE: 'We will not recognise Israel'
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi "categorically" tells UAE's top diplomat that Islamabad won't establish ties with Tel Aviv "until a permanent solution to the Palestine issue is found."
Pakistan to UAE: 'We will not recognise Israel'
FM Qureshi's (L) comments came just a day after his visit to UAE, which was seen by many as "crucial" amid rumours that Islamabad had secretly sent a messenger to Tel Aviv.
December 21, 2020

Pakistan says it has told the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that Islamabad will not recognise Israel until a "concrete and permanent settlement" of the Palestinian issue is reached. 

"I categorically presented Pakistan's stance on Israel to the UAE's foreign minister that we will not and cannot establish a relationship with Israel until a concrete and permanent solution to the Palestine issue is found," Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told reporters on Monday. 

Qureshi's comments came just a day after his visit to the UAE, which was seen by many as "crucial" amid rumours that Islamabad had secretly sent a messenger to Tel Aviv. 

Islamabad has denied the reports, mainly from Israeli media.

Responding to questions regarding alleged pressure from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and other Gulf states for recognition of Israel, Qureshi said he has explained to his UAE counterpart the "depth of emotions and feelings" Pakistanis have about Palestine and Kashmir.

Qureshi said the UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan "fully understood our feelings" on the two issues.

READ MORE: Pakistan’s Imran Khan says his country will not recognise Israel

Pakistan's core interests

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan made headlines last month when he revealed that Islamabad had been under pressure from some "friendly" nations to recognise Israel.

Although he stopped short of naming them, many believe PM Khan was referring to Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

"We have to make decisions keeping Pakistan's interests in view and not because of any pressure. We have a policy and we are still steadfast on it," the Pakistani foreign minister said.

Recommended

READ MORE: How India and Israel collaborate as oppressors-in-arms

UAE, Bahrain, and Morocco recently established diplomatic and economic relations with Israel. 

In recent years, Pakistan's ties with the traditional Gulf allies have taken a hit due to Islamabad's "neutrality" on several issues, including the war in Yemen and the blockade of Qatar by a Saudi-led Arab alliance.

Riyadh also seems irked by criticism from Islamabad over its lukewarm stance on the long-standing Kashmir dispute. 

Visa restrictions

Last month, the UAE stopped issuing new visas to citizens of 13 countries, mostly Muslim, citing coronavirus fears. 

The decision took effect on November 18 and included citizens from Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Somalia, Kenya, Lebanon, Tunisia, Algeria, Turkey, and Iran.

But many Pakistanis say allowing flights from the US and India –most-affected countries by Covid-19 – shows UAE's double standards.  

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry says it was assured that the visa restrictions were temporary in nature and were imposed due to the outbreak of Covid19 pandemic.

READ MORE: What do Pakistanis have to say about recognising Israel?

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit