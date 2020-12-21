The solar system's two biggest planets, Jupiter and Saturn, have come within the planetary kissing range, an intimacy that will not occur again until 2080.

The optimal "conjunction" took place at 1822 GMT on Monday.

This "great conjunction", as it is known to astronomers, occurred fortuitously on the winter solstice for those in the Northern Hemisphere and the beginning of summer in the global south.

The two planets were, in fact, more than 730 million kilometres apart. But because of their alignment in relation to Earth, they appeared to be closer to each other than at any time in almost 400 years.

Viewing conditions

The best viewing conditions were in clear skies and close to the Equator, while people in Western Europe and along a vast swathe of Africa had to train their sight to the southwest.

But hundreds of space fans also gathered in Kolkata to watch – through a telescope at a technology museum in the city, or from surrounding rooftops and open areas.

And in Kuwait, astrophotographers travelled into the desert west of Kuwait City to capture the once-in-a-lifetime event.

'Highly luminous' double planet

Looking with a telescope or even a good pair of binoculars, the two gas giants were separated by no more than a fifth of the diametre of a full moon.