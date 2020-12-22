The UAE, Russia and France are working in tandem to complicate the Libyan conflict and jeopardise all the work of the international community toward peacebuilding in the war-torn nation.

The latest manoeuvers the three powers have made are mostly aimed at sending more mercenary fighters ranging from members of the Syrian regime forces to Wagner Group fighters and even former members of Daesh.

Dr Guma el Gamaty, a special envoy to Libya's UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) to Northwest Africa, told TRT World that they have "witness reports" from the Benghazi region clearly suggesting that Cham Wings flights were used to transport mercenaries over the last two years to add strength to Haftar's forces. The hired fighters, he said, included the Syrian regime fighters and fighters from Russia's Wagner Group.

"We also know and have reports confirmed by the US that the UAE is funding these fighters arriving from Syria to Benghazi and there is a clear cooperation between the UAE and Russia in providing Haftar with military support including weapons and fighters where the UAE is the financier of these operations," said Gamaty, who is also an academic and politician heading the Taghyeer political party in Libya.

Gamaty said since the UAE has large investments in France and is the second-biggest client for French weapons, the tiny Gulf nation has "leveraged France to support Haftar".

Russia’s plans to reinforce Haftar’s militias in Libya with mercenaries and Assad regime fighters have been widely reported by both regional and international media.

Last April, a high-ranking Russian commander-led delegation had multiple meetings with forces fighting alongside the Assad regime in Syria's Daraa province. According to media reports, Russia offered $1,000 and a 3-month renewable contract to each pro-regime fighter in exchange for their service to the Libyan warlord.

Reports suggest that Russia runs military camps in Syria to train different mercenary groups and hired guns. In March this year, Moscow reportedly signed a deal with several mercenary groups working for the Assad regime in Syria's southern city of Quneitra.

The mercenaries sent by Russia reportedly include the Shabiha militias from Syria’s Deir Ezzor province that are linked to the Assad regime as well as Iran-backed foreign groups called Fatimiyyun, Zeynebiyyun and Jerusalem brigades. They are trained on Russian military bases in Syria’s Latakia province, made combat-ready and sent to Libya to join Haftar’s forces.

Russia has reportedly recruited former members of Daesh after they signed a "compromise" agreement with the Syrian regime and then joined the Jerusalem Brigade.

In May 2019, according to a UN report, Cham Wings flew Syrian mercenaries to Libya. These mercenaries were reportedly given three-month contracts with Russia's private military company Wagner. Moscow, however, denies having any role in Wagner's involvement in Libya.

When the UN panel asked Damascus about the flights to Benghazi, the Syrian regime said the flights were for civilians, "particularly those Syrians living in Libya."