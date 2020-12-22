Israel's Parliament has dissolved after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's fractured ruling coalition failed to pass a budget, triggering a fourth election in two years and renewing the country's unprecedented political crisis.

The coalition led by Netanyahu and his rival, Defence Minister Benny Gantz, missed a midnight deadline to approve a 2020 budget, which by law forced Parliament's automatic dissolution.

The election plunges PM Netanyahu into a battle for survival as public anger has mounted over his handling of the coronavirus crisis and criminal corruption charges that he faces at court.

The Israeli Knesset spokesman's office confirmed early on Wednesday that the country is heading to the next election on March 23, 2021.

Opinion polls indicate that if elections were held today, Netanyahu would face a tough threat from a trio of disgruntled former allies who share his hard-line ideology but object to his personal style of governing.

Accusations against Netanyahu

Gantz, has accused the premier of dishonesty and placing his personal needs above Israel as it grapples with the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on the economy.

Though polls show Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party emerging as the largest faction in parliament, surveys also predict a strong showing for parties across the political spectrum seeking to unseat him.

Netanyahu and Gantz, head of the centrist Blue and White faction, established a unity government in May after three inconclusive elections held since April 2019.

But unlike those campaigns, Netanyahu now faces political challengers from Israel's right-wing in a ballot that will be held in the shadow of the pandemic which has hit Israel's economy hard.

Fragile power-sharing arrangement

Likud and Blue and White's coalition deal involved Gantz taking over from Netanyahu as prime minister in November 2021, and passing a bi-annual budget for 2020 and 2021, a de-facto insurance for the power-sharing deal.