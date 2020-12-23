US President Donald Trump has vetoed the $740 billion annual defence bill, following through on threats to veto a measure that has broad bipartisan support in Congress and potentially setting up the first override vote of his presidency.

The bill affirms 3 percent pay raises for US troops and authorises more than $740 billion in military programmes and construction.

Long before issuing the veto, Trump offered a series of rationales for rejecting it.

He called for lawmakers to include limits on social media companies he claimed are biased against him — and to strip out language that allows for the renaming of military bases such as Fort Benning and Fort Hood that honour Confederate leaders.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the chamber will vote on December 28 on whether to override Trump's veto of the bill.

Pelosi said in a statement that Trump's veto of the bill was "an act of staggering recklessness that harms our troops" and endangers American national security.

'Gift to China and Russia'

Without going into detail, Trump has claimed the biggest winner from the defence bill would be Russia and China.

In his veto message to the House, Trump cited those objections and stated that the measure "fails to include critical national security measures, includes provisions that fail to respect our veterans and our military's history, and contradicts efforts by my Administration to put America first in our national security and foreign policy actions. It is a 'gift' to China and Russia."

Both the House and Senate passed the measure by margins large enough to override a veto from the president.

Trump had vetoed eight bills previously, but those vetoes were sustained because supporters did not gain the two-thirds vote needed in each chamber for the bill to become law without Trump’s signature.

In advance of the veto, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky, said the bill would help deter Chinese aggression.