Turkey is investigating a crashed drone that was retrieved at Incirlik airase in the country's southern Adana province.

The drone was found on Wednesday in the 10th Tanker Base Command area, security sources told Anadolu Agency.

Anti-terror police units confiscated the drone and took it to the provincial police command for further investigation.

Significance of Incirlik airbase

Since 1956, the US has operated strategic reconnaissance missions from Incirlik airbase to the areas close to the Black Sea, the Caspian Sea and Central Asia, mainly to follow the moves of the then Soviet Union and later Russia and its allies.