Farmers are sitting on roads, shirtless, sloganeering against the newly introduced farm laws on the outskirts of New Delhi even as the Indian capital recorded its coldest night of the year.

Tens of thousands of farmers are camped out on highways near New Delhi demanding a repeal of the new laws they fear will lead to corporate dominance of the farm sector and erode their incomes.

The temperature in Delhi plummeted to record 1.1 degrees Celsius on Friday, the lowest in 15 years, aided by dense fog as well.

However, the harsh weather conditions failed to deter the protesting farmers, who continued their protest as usual as it has been over 35 days since they have been sitting on capital city's borders demanding a repeal of laws.

