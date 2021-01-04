WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will soon learn whether a British judge has approved his extradition to the United States to face various charges, including espionage over the release of secret US military documents.

US authorities accuse Australian-born Assange, 49, of 18 counts of conspiring to hack government computers and of breaching a secrecy law by releasing vast troves of confidential military records and diplomatic cables over a decade ago.

If extradited and then found guilty of espionage, Assange could go to prison for 30 to 40 years, his lawyers say, though prosecutors say he would face no more than 63 months in jail.

Whoever loses Monday's ruling is likely to appeal to London's High Court and the case could go the United Kingdom's Supreme Court, further delaying the final outcome.

US prosecutors and Western security officials see Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, as a reckless and dangerous enemy of the state whose actions put at risk the lives of agents whose names were in the material.

Supporters regard him as an anti-establishment hero who has been victimised because he exposed US wrongdoing in wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, and say his prosecution is an assault on journalism and free speech.

Assange's legal team said in its closing written submission to Judge Vanessa Baraitser that the prosecution had been politically motivated "during a unique period of US history under the (US President Donald) Trump administration."

The legal team representing the United States has challenged that assertion, saying US federal prosecutors are forbidden to consider political opinion in making their decisions.