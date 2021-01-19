Tuesday, January 19, 2021:

UK records its highest-ever daily Covid-19 death toll

Britain reported a record number of deaths from the virus, government figures showed, with 1,610 people dying within 28 days of positive coronavirus test, eclipsing a previous peak set last week.

The number was steeply up from the 599 deaths reported on Monday. There is often a lag in reporting new deaths after the weekend.

The UK's total death toll now stands at 91,470, with a further 33,355 new cases also reported over the last day, taking the total number of infections to nearly 3.5 million.

Turkey expands vaccination campaign to nursing homes and to those over 90

Turkey began inoculating people at the age of 90 and over and those in nursing homes and care homes for the elderly.

Under its nationwide programme, Turkey has so far vaccinated more than 950,000 people with shots developed by Sinovac Biotech Ltd, health ministry data showed.

Ankara launched the programme last week, vaccinating health workers first, and inoculated more than 285,000 people on the first day.

Turkey has ordered 50 million doses of Sinovac's CoronaVac and has received 3 million.

It is in talks for Sputnik V vaccine and the shot developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, and is working to develop one domestically.

Turkey reported over 6,800 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

A total of 6,818 cases, including 761 symptomatic patients, were confirmed across the country, the data showed.

Turkey's overall case tally is over 2.39 million, while the nationwide death toll reached 24,328, with 167 fatalities over the past day.

France reports 23,608 new cases

France reported 23,608 new confirmed cases, up from 3,736 on Monday and from 19,752 last Tuesday while hospitalisations in intensive care units were also on the rise.

Health ministry data also showed 656 people had died from the virus in hospitals, from 403 on Monday.

The number of people in intensive care rose by 26 to 2,839 while the total number of patients hospitalised for the disease was down 52 over 24 hours at 25,567.

Brussels recommends vaccinating at least 70 percent of EU adults by summer

The European Commission recommended to vaccinate at least 70 percent of the European Union's adult population by this summer, in an attempt to curb the pandemic.

Vaccination campaigns are conducted by the 27 EU governments who decide their pace and priority groups. The Commission did not clarify how it intended to boost production capacity of vaccine makers to reach its bold vaccination goal.

The Brussels-based EU executive commission said EU states should have vaccinated 70 percent of all adult people by the summer, a feat that could involve inoculation of more than 200 million people, most likely with two doses each.

By March at least 80 percent of people over the age of 80, and 80 percent of healthcare workers should also be vaccinated in each EU states, the Commission recommended.

Key to reach these targets is the availability of large amounts of vaccines.

The EU has booked nearly 2.3 billion doses of shots and candidates, but only two have so far received regulatory approval in the EU.

The EU has secured a total of 600 million doses of the vaccine developed by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, and expects them to be delivered by the end of the year despite early snags in deliveries.

The Commission is also urging EU states to boost their capacity to sequence the coronavirus in order to detect new variants.

It called on EU governments to sequence at least 5 percent of all positive tests whereas at the moment many states test less than 1 percent of samples.

It also said it was working with EU states to adopt by the end of the month a common approach on vaccination certificates to facilitate travel.

Americas region experiencing sustained surge in cases

The Americas region is experiencing a sustained surge in infections, with 2.5 million new cases confirmed in the last week, the head of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said.

New coronavirus variants in the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil may be playing a role in accelerating new infections throughout the region, said PAHO Director Carissa Etienne in a press conference.

Kuwait registers first cases of new UK variant

Kuwait has registered its first cases of a more contagious variant in two Kuwaiti women who had been in Britain, the health ministry spokesman told state news agency KUNA.

They had polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests before departing for Kuwait but PCR tests upon arrival yielded positive results and further checks showed they had the variant B1.1.7, the spokesman said without specifying the point of departure.

Kuwait had on Jan. 6 suspended direct commercial flights to and from Britain until further notice, shortly after lifting a 12-day closure of air, land and sea borders over concerns about the spread of the new variant.

The Gulf Arab state has recorded a total of 158,244 infections and 948 deaths since the coronavirus outbreak.

EU calls on Biden to take global leadership

The world needs American leadership in the battle against coronavirus, the EU's top diplomat said, urging President-elect Joe Biden to step up after the Trump administration was widely criticised for its slow response to the pandemic.

With rich countries contracting far more doses of various coronavirus vaccines than poorer ones, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said it was up to the United States to retake its place as "an engine of the world" and help.

In a pandemic that has killed almost 400,000 Americans and threatened the US economy, President Donald Trump's handling of the virus has been criticised at home, weakening any broad international response.

Borrell also proposed rebuilding transatlantic ties after the Trump era, describing his 'America First' approach as governing by Twitter.

Spain to extend furlough scheme until May

Spain will extend its scheme supporting hundreds of thousands of workers furloughed until May, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said after the government, unions and business groups reached an agreement on the issue.

The ERTE furlough scheme, which has benefitted millions of workers since the beginning of the pandemic, had been due to expire on January 31 under a previous such agreement.

As most of business restrictions were lifted during the past months following a nationwide lockdown, many furloughed workers returned to work though 755,000 were still on the state-supported furlough scheme in December.

Portugal's virus deaths hit new record

Portugal's daily death toll reached a record high of 218, up from 167 reported a day before, bringing the total to 9,246 deaths since the start of the pandemic, health authority DGS said.

The country of 10 million people, where hospitals are struggling to cope with a surge in infections that forced authorities to implement a new lockdown from last week, also reported 10,455 new cases, bringing the total to 566,958.

Desperate search for oxygen in Brazil's crisis-hit Manaus

In Manaus in the north of Brazil, residents can no longer rely on the state to treat loved ones suffering from the virus.

Instead of taking them to hospitals, relatives of the stricken wait up to 12 hours under a blazing sun to buy their own oxygen supplies.

In Amazonas state, whose capital is Manaus, a second coronavirus wave has hit hard, and the health system is at breaking point.

The oxygen shortage has exacerbated the public health crisis in Manaus, which already was one of Brazil's worst-hit cities during the pandemic's first wave.

The disease has killed more than 210,000 people throughout the country.

To make matters worse, a new Covid-19 strain believed to be much more contagious was recently detected in Amazonas.

The state is the second-worst-affected of 27 Brazilian states, with 149 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants.

In Manaus, a city of 2.2 million, that figure shot up from 142 to 187 in recent days.

The central government has been criticized for its passive response to the crisis.

It is now trying to increase oxygen shipments to Amazonas, which is connected to the rest of the country primarily by air and river.

Mexico plans to administer 7.4M doses of Sputnik V vaccine by end of March

Mexico aims to administer 7.4 million doses of the Sputnik V Russian vaccine to its people by the end of March, even though the government has yet to approve its use, an official plan showed.

The country could start receiving supplies of the vaccine as soon as next week, according to the plan presented during President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's daily morning news conference.

Sputnik V requires two doses per person, and if the official schedule is met, 3.7 million people will have been inoculated with it by the end of March, the figures showed.

Government officials say Mexico is set to purchase 12 million doses of the Russian vaccine, and that health authorities could approve its use in the country very soon.

Russia says its EpiVacCorona vaccine has 100% efficacy

A candidate vaccine known as EpiVacCorona, Russia's second to be registered, proved "100 percent effective" in early-stage trials, Russian consumer health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor has told local media.

The data, based on Phase I and II trials, were released before the start of a larger Phase III trial which would normally involve thousands of participants and a placebo group as a comparison.

"The effectiveness of the vaccine is made up of its immunological effectiveness and preventative effectiveness," the TASS news agency reported, citing Rospotrebnadzor.

"According to results of the first and second phases of clinical trials, the immunological effectiveness of the EpiVacCorona vaccine is 100 percent."

The Phase I and II studies tested the safety, side-effects and immunogenicity of the potential vaccine in 100 people aged 18-60, according to the state trials register.

Malaysia expands lockdown measures to most states

Malaysia said it would extend lockdown restrictions across most of the country as it grappled with a rise in coronavirus infections.

Last week, capital Kuala Lumpur and six states went into a two-week lockdown. Essential sectors including manufacturing, plantations and construction were allowed to stay open, but a nationwide travel ban was implemented.

Security minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the lockdown will also be imposed on six other states from Friday for two weeks. Only the eastern state of Sarawak will not see a full lockdown, though some restrictions are in place.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has said the lockdown measures were necessary as the healthcare system was at a breaking point.

The Southeast Asian country is also under emergency rule, which was imposed to deal with the pandemic, though the political opposition has said it is a move by Muhyiddin to cling to power amid a leadership challenge.

The total number of coronavirus infections in Malaysia stood at 165,371, including 619 deaths.

Sputnik-AstraZeneca vaccine trials to start in February, says R-Pharm

Human trials of a coronavirus vaccine combining Russia's Sputnik V shot with that developed by Britain's AstraZeneca and Oxford University are expected to start in early February, the chairman of Russian drugmaker R-Pharm told Reuters.

AstraZeneca first announced plans to explore the possibility of working with Russian scientists on a combined vaccine in December, interpreted by Moscow as a vote of confidence in its vaccine.

There have been few details on where and how the trials will be run, but R -Pharm Chairman Alexei Repik, whose company will produce both Sputnik V and AstraZeneca shots, said human trials of a combined vaccine are expected to begin early next month.

The trials will take place in Azerbaijan, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Belarus, Russia and elsewhere, he said.

Cases in Switzerland and Liechtenstein pass 500,000 mark

Coronavirus infections in Switzerland and Liechtenstein passed the 500,000 mark, data from Swiss health authorities showed, as new infections rose by 2,260.

The total number of confirmed cases in Switzerland and neighbouring principality Liechtenstein increased to 502,191, the death toll rose by 75 to 8,166, while 129 new hospitalisations kept pressure on the healthcare system.

Japan's Okinawa declares emergency as cases spike

Japan's southernmost prefecture, Okinawa, declared a state of emergency, as the country grapples with a surge in infections six months before it is set to host the Summer Olympics.