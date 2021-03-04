Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has said he will seek a vote of confidence from parliament on Saturday after the finance minister lost his bid for a Senate seat.

"I'm going to seek a confidence motion a day after tomorrow," Khan said in an address to the nation on Thursday.

He said the vote of confidence would be an open ballot in which members of his party and his allies were welcome to vote against him if they no longer had confidence in him.

Khan's ruling Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party and its political allies were bidding on Wednesday to wrest control of Pakistan's Senate from opposition parties in indirect elections to 37 seats in the 104-member upper house of Parliament.

Complete results have yet to come in, but local media reports suggest that the PTI and its allies gained ground in the Senate, possibly enough to gain a majority.

However, an election official announced that Khan's finance minister, Abdul Hafiz Sheikh, had not succeeded in winning the seat he was contesting.

A big loss

The loss represents a significant blow to Khan and the government, because the electoral college in Sheikh's case was the lower house of Parliament, which chooses the prime minister of the country and in 2018 handed a majority to Khan.

Sheikh is also leading crucial talks with international lender the IMF aimed at stabilising the economy.