A decade has passed since war broke out in Syria after the Arab Spring protests were brutally crushed by the Assad regime, causing the worst refugee crisis since World War II.

The last ten years of conflict has proved deadly for tens of thousands of Syrian children, who couldn't escape the bloodletting and fell victims to the war. Their story has mostly been overshadowed by the larger narrative of the Middle East's unforgiving wars.

UNICEF's new report, however, shines some light on the issue, revealing some unsettling statistics: at least 12,000 children have been killed or injured in Assad's war, which has cost 600,000 lives in total since March 2011.

Marking the 10th anniversary of the conflict, Antonio Guterres, the secretary-general of the UN, said that Syria continues to be a “living nightmare” as almost half of the Syrian children have never seen a day without war. At least 60 percent of them, he added, are at risk of starvation.

"It is impossible to fully fathom the extent of the devastation in Syria, but its people have endured some of the greatest crimes the world has witnessed this century. The scale of the atrocities shocks the conscience," Guterres said.

"Syria has fallen off the front page. And yet, the situation remains a living nightmare," he told reporters.

On the other hand, in its heart-wrenching report, UNICEF revealed some statistics of the cost of the war for Syrians.

As per the report, just in 2020, the price of the average food basket increased significantly by over 230 percent, and more than 500,000 children in Syria under the age of five suffer from stunting as a result of chronic malnutrition.

Moreover, the report also revealed that over 3 million Syrian children are not able to continue their education - 40 percent of them consist of girls. More than 1,300 education and medical facilities, likewise their staff, have come under attack.