Turkey has rejected the "unfounded" allegations levelled by the European Parliament regarding Syria conflict.

"We reject the unfounded allegations regarding our country, which embraced millions of Syrians and assumed heavy responsibilities on its own due to the conflict, were included in the resolution adopted in the European Parliament's General Assembly on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the Syrian conflict," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

It also demonstrates the European Parliament's biased approach and is away from honesty against Turkey, it said.

The European Parliament’s sweeping resolution had recently accused all major actors in the Syrian conflict of committing human rights violations without any mention of the PKK terror group’s Syrian offshoot - the YPG - that has been found to not only recruit child soldiers but also released Daesh terrorist in return for money.

The PKK, recognised as a terrorist organisation by the US, EU, UK and Turkey, has waged a deadly armed campaign against the Turkish state that has claimed more than 40,000 lives during the past four decades.

READ MORE: Turkey-EU ties: there's more that unites than divides them

Recently increasing terror attacks

Turkey always stresses that it carried out operations in northern Syria against terror groups threatening Syrian and Turkish people along the Turkish border based on the right of self-defence.