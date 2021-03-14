WORLD
Family, demonstrators call for justice a year after Breonna Taylor's death
The FBI said it had made "significant progress" in its investigation of the death a year ago of Breonna Taylor, a young Black woman mistakenly shot and killed by police in Louisville, Kentucky during a botched raid of her apartment.
Protesters gather around a memorial for Breonna Taylor at Jefferson Square Park in Louisville, Kentucky, Saturday, March 13, 2021. / AP
March 14, 2021

On the one-year anniversary of Breonna Taylor's death, the slain Black woman's family has continued their call for justice as hundreds of demonstrators gathered in downtown Louisville.

“Eyes are on Louisville, Kentucky, today so let's show America what community looks like,” said Taylor’s aunt, Bianca Austin, who wore her niece’s emergency medical technician jacket.

'No justice, no peace'

Austin spoke from a stage set up in Jefferson Square Park, which became an impromptu hub for protesters during months of demonstrations last summer. Flanked by two hand-painted murals of Taylor, activists repeated calls to charge the police officers who killed the Black woman during a raid at her apartment.

The crowd shouted Taylor's name and “No justice, no peace” as they gathered near an outdoor memorial that includes a mural, posters, artwork, and other mementos honouring Taylor's life. Some organisers gave away food during the speeches.

Taylor's family then led the protesters on an afternoon march past City Hall.

Botched drug raid

Taylor’s front door was breached by Louisville officers as part of a drug raid in the early morning hours of March 13, 2020. Her boyfriend fired his gun once, saying later that he feared an intruder was entering the apartment.

One officer was struck, and he and two other officers fired 32 shots into the apartment, striking Taylor five times.

Taylor’s death initially flew under the media radar, as the Covid-19 crisis shut down society, but George Floyd’s death in Minnesota and the release of a chilling 911 call from Taylor’s boyfriend in late May sparked interest in the case.

A grand jury indicted one officer on wanton endangerment charges in September for shooting into a neighbour’s apartment, but no officers were charged in connection with Taylor's death.

Police had a no-knock warrant but said they knocked and announced their presence before entering Taylor’s apartment, a claim some witnesses have disputed. No drugs were found in Taylor’s apartment.

An ongoing federal investigation could be wide-ranging and is regarded by many as the last chance for justice for Taylor’s death.

FBI cites 'progress'

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said on Saturday it had made "significant progress" in its investigation of the death a year of Taylor.

"Even though the Covid pandemic presented several unexpected obstacles, FBI Louisville has made significant progress in the investigation," the field office in that city said in a statement.

The FBI statement, issued by special agent Robert Brown, said the bureau remained "steadfast in its commitment to bringing this investigation to its appropriate conclusion."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
