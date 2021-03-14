Daesh-aligned militants have ambushed a Nigerian military convoy, killing 15 soldiers and four militia fighters in the northeastern state of Borno.

"We lost 15 soldiers and four civilian JTF (militia) in the militants' ambush in the forest near Gudumbali," in the Lake Chad region, a military officer, who asked not to be identified, told AFP news agency on Saturday.

The attack that took place on Thursday and was reported two day later was the latest in a militant conflict which has killed 36,000 people and displaced hundreds of thousands in northeast Nigeria since it began more than a decade ago.

The military officer said 13 government fighters, including 10 troops, were wounded in the heavy attack carried by Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

The 10-vehicle convoy was on its way to Gudumbali from the town of Kukawa for a military operation against the militants when it came under fire, said another military source, who gave the same toll.

"The casualties were brought to Maiduguri this afternoon," the source told AFP, referring to the regional capital.

READ MORE:Nigeria steps up efforts to rescue dozens of kidnapped students

Army works with local militia

Militia leader Umar Ari said a vigilante leader in the area was among those killed.

Nigeria's army works with local militia forces as part of its battle against militants.

"Four of our comrades were among the dead, including, Yusuf Baba-Idris, the head of Civilian JTF in Kukawa," Ari said.

On Saturday, ISWAP issued a statement, claiming responsibility for the ambush, according to the SITE militant monitoring agency.

The group said its ambush "led to killing 33 elements and wounding nearly 20 others and taking one of them prisoner, while the survivors fled."