The US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, says Afghan government forces will face “a bad possible outcome” against the Taliban once international troops withdraw. Afghan officials too are warning that the Taliban “are preparing for war”.

Both the United Nations and NATO Resolute Support speak of a much higher rise in civilian casualties in the first quarter of this year, with the Taliban responsible for over 50 percent of the rise.

Military experts predict civil war and it may well be far more bloody than the 1990s as the Taliban try to consolidate their position with or without a peace deal.

While the entire country is under threat, the danger could be more acute in areas where there's a history of Taliban enmity with Hazara, Uzbek but also Tajik populations, covering well over half of Afghanistan. There is a possibility that the chaos may bring in neighbouring countries, adding to regional turmoil.

While Russia, Pakistan and Iran are all jubilant about the US forces leaving they are justifiably also concerned about their border security and have already held consultative talks.

The fear is a repeat of the bloody wars of summer 1998 when the Taliban made their final push to capture Mazar-e-Sharif and allegedly “massacred thousands of Hazaras”. That was retaliation for the alleged killing of some 2,000 Taliban in 1997 for which Taliban leader Mulla Manon Niazi, blamed Hazaras.

But also involved were forces loyal to Abdul Rashid Dostum, with allegations of “summary executions of the Taliban prisoners”. Dostum, of Uzbek ethnicity and now a Marshal in the Afghan army, fled to Uzbekistan.

Iran was dragged in too. Eight officials at the Iranian consulate in Mazar-e-Sharif and an Iranian journalist were killed by the Taliban. Many Tajiks and Hazaras under fire took refuge in Iran, as did the renowned Tajik commander of Herat, General Ismail Khan.

Iran – which hosts three million Afghans – never recognised the Taliban government but it did recently hold meetings with Taliban leader Mullah Baradar.

Tehran, aware that the Taliban is winning the war, is calling for a broad-based government to ensure the inclusion of Hazara and Tajiks in any future government.

But if the Taliban refuse or indeed attack Hazaras and Tajiks near its border, Iran is likely to get involved through supporting local commanders.

Hazaras feel particularly vulnerable and will no doubt consult Iran and prepare. The Fatemiyoun Brigade, a dominantly Shia Hazara group, trained and nurtured by the IRGC’s Quds Force could get involved.