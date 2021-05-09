WORLD
4 MIN READ
Labour's Sadiq Khan wins second term as London mayor
Khan, who became the first Muslim to head a major Western capital after his victory in 2016, saw off his main challenger, Shaun Bailey, the candidate from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party.
Labour's Sadiq Khan wins second term as London mayor
Labour's Sadiq Khan speaks after he was reelected and declared as the next Mayor of London at City Hall, in London on May 8, 2021. / AP
May 9, 2021

Labour politician Sadiq Khan has won re-election as London mayor in a narrower than expected victory over Conservative rival Shaun Bailey.

Khan became the first Muslim mayor of a Western capital when first elected in 2016.

He won a second term with just over 1.2 million votes, edging over Bailey who gained 977,601 votes in Thursday's poll. Turnout was lower than at the previous election, at 42 percent.

The 50-year-old politician's victory was one of the bright spots for the main opposition Labour party after a largely desultory showing in local elections on Thursday.

In his victory speech Khan said that during his second term he would be focusing on "building bridges between the different communities" and between city hall and the government.

He said he wanted "to ensure London can play its part in a national recovery" and to "build a brighter greener and more equal future" for the capital.

Khan campaigned on a promise of "jobs, jobs, jobs", bidding to keep London on its perch as a top world city while tackling the crisis and the fallout from Brexit, which could threaten the capital's vital financial sector.

READ MORE:Sadiq Khan: a new hope?

Humble origins

Recommended

Khan has made a name for himself as a vocal critic of Brexit and of successive Conservative prime ministers, including his mayoral predecessor Boris Johnson – as well as for a feud with former US president Donald Trump.

The pair became embroiled in an extraordinary war of words after Khan criticised Trump's controversial travel ban on people from certain Muslim countries.

In a series of bizarre attacks, Trump accused Khan of doing a "very bad job on terrorism" and called him a "stone cold loser" and a "national disgrace".

Entering his first term, Khan vowed to focus on providing affordable homes for Londoners and freezing transport fares, but saw his agenda engulfed by the pandemic.

He is London's third mayor after Labour's Ken Livingstone (2000-2008) and Johnson (2008-2016), and there is widespread speculation he could try to follow in his predecessor's footsteps to Downing Street.

In his previous role as a human rights lawyer, Khan spent three years chairing the civil liberties campaign group Liberty.

In his victory speech, Khan referred to his humble origins, growing up in public housing in an ethnically mixed residential area in south London.

"I grew up on a council estate, a working class boy, a child of immigrants, but I'm now the Mayor of London," he said, describing himself as "a Londoner through and through".

READ MORE:Trump meets queen, escalates feud with London mayor

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit
Rohingya Muslims plead for help at UN to stop killings in Myanmar
Qatar welcomes Trump's order treating any attack on its territory as a threat to US security
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Global Sumud becomes latest flotilla intercepted by Israeli forces on way to Gaza
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
Kabul erupts in celebration as internet, mobile services resume after two-day outage
Palestine’s long and torturous relationship with the United Nations
By Fawaz Turki
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
Israel kills 100 people every day in Gaza: UN
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar
Ethiopia church scaffolding collapse kills at least 36: state media