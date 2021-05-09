Labour politician Sadiq Khan has won re-election as London mayor in a narrower than expected victory over Conservative rival Shaun Bailey.

Khan became the first Muslim mayor of a Western capital when first elected in 2016.

He won a second term with just over 1.2 million votes, edging over Bailey who gained 977,601 votes in Thursday's poll. Turnout was lower than at the previous election, at 42 percent.

The 50-year-old politician's victory was one of the bright spots for the main opposition Labour party after a largely desultory showing in local elections on Thursday.

In his victory speech Khan said that during his second term he would be focusing on "building bridges between the different communities" and between city hall and the government.

He said he wanted "to ensure London can play its part in a national recovery" and to "build a brighter greener and more equal future" for the capital.

Khan campaigned on a promise of "jobs, jobs, jobs", bidding to keep London on its perch as a top world city while tackling the crisis and the fallout from Brexit, which could threaten the capital's vital financial sector.

