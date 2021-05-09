It was not that long ago at all when a number of Arab states, with the United Arab Emirates leading the vanguard, announced that they would be normalising ties with the State of Israel in what became known as the Abraham Accords.

Part of their justification was that, by establishing relations with Tel Aviv, Arab states would be able to apply diplomatic pressure to curb the Jewish state’s more violent excesses against its native Arab inhabitants.

If there is one silver lining to the terrible violence that is currently being meted out by the Israeli security forces against peaceful worshippers in the Holy Sanctuary of the Al Aqsa Mosque as well as against the inhabitants of East Jerusalem, it is that the signatories to the Abraham Accords have been exposed.

The lie of the Abraham Accords

Even the use of the name “Abraham”, to denote a shared spiritual heritage between Israel and its new Arab friends through the Prophet Ibrahim, is an insult. Its aim is to provide a religious veneer of legitimacy to what is essentially the normalisation of oppression and violence against the Palestinian people, actions that are decidedly unholy.

In the past few weeks alone, the Israeli authorities have sought to displace and evict the Palestinian inhabitants of Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood and have over the past few days launched an assault using armed and armoured riot police on thousands of worshippers at the iconic Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest site in Islam.

The attacks on the mosque occurred during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, and on what is believed by many Muslims to be the holiest night of that month, Laylat ul Qadr, further punctuating the myth of the “Abraham'' connection touted by Israel and its Arab allies.

In one particularly shameless incident, a Jewish settler told a Palestinian woman in Sheikh Jarrah as he was dispossessing her of her home and her life: “If I don’t steal your home, someone else will steal it.” This bare-faced banditry is precisely the kind of culture the Israeli state encourages among its Jewish settler denizens, and it creates an atmosphere of competition to see who can steal the most land from the native population.

However, the true shame lies not with the Israelis. The Israeli authorities have never been shy about showing the world the ugly face of Zionist colonialism and have frequently behaved with total disregard to international law and commonly understood moral norms.

The lion’s share of the shame lies with the Arab rulers who sit back and do nothing beyond holding meetings and paying lip service to the Palestinian cause.

While Arab populations definitely seethe at what is happening in Jerusalem - and the blood of innocents being spilled by the Israeli state that defiles the Holy Land in its undeniable evil - the lack of action by their political leadership will only serve to fuel societal discord and upheaval as Arabs feel continuously humiliated.