Much of the Central African Republic (CAR) is controlled by various armed groups, a dynamic that has fuelled the violence in the country for over a decade.

In the past few years however a new actor, a Russian mercenary force, has been playing a disastrous role in exacerbating the violence. According to the recent New York Times investigation, quoting a classified UN report, hired guns associated with the Wagner Group — which is owned by Russian billionaire Yevgeny Prigozhin, also known as ‘Putin’s Chef' — have committed war crimes in the CAR in their bid to strengthen President Faustin-Archange Touadera, who has turned into Moscow's puppet as he "largely relies on Russian fighters and a 12,000 strong UN peacekeeping force".

Although Russia denied the UN's internal report alleging war crimes being committed by Russian mercenaries, the evidence collected by the UN investigators is damning.

The Russian mercenaries along with President Touadera's forces have carried out widespread human rights abuse which “included cases of excessive force, indiscriminate killings, occupation of schools and looting on a large scale, including of humanitarian organizations," according to The New York Times report quoting the contents of the UN report.

In light of the horrifying details of human rights abuse emerging from the troubled African nation, Russia has gone deep into the country's civil war. To explain the rationale behind Moscow's involvement in the country, Samuel Ramani, an expert on the Middle East and Africa, told TRT world that Russia "wants to secure access to CAR's diamond reserves and is leveraging its ground military presence".

Ramani continued saying Russia is also making the best use of its "chairmanship of the Kimberley Process on conflict diamonds and UNSC seat to ease sanctions against the CAR's blood diamonds".

“Beyond that, Russia sees CAR as a useful foothold in Central Africa, which helps expand its influence in Chad and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Moreover, Russia wants to marginalise France as a diplomatic player in the CAR and emerge as a broker between conflicting factions, which showcases its prowess as an arbiter,” Ramani, who is currently a non-resident fellow at a think tank named the Gulf International Forum, added.

The violence on the ground intensified in December 2020 when the CAR's former president Francois Bozize faced court rejection for the presidential bid. Bozize couldn't handle his dismissal and he joined an armed rebel group. Since then, fighting has become worse, displacing more than 100,000 people. Another 107,000 people have already fled to neighbouring countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo, Chad and Cameroon.

It's not the first time Russia's role in the CAR has come under criticism. In March this year, the UN slammed "Russian advisors" for "blurring" the lines between their trainers, who as per many accounts are the Wagner mercenaries, and the UN peacekeeping forces. As per the UN, such working relationships have led to severe human rights abuse in the country.

But such allegations barely ruffle any feathers of Moscow since it enjoys plausible deniability when it comes to answering for the Wagner Group's conduct in various conflict zones.