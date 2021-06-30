Algeria's president has named Finance Minister Ayman Benabderrahmane as prime minister and asked him to form a new government.

The presidency announced his appointment to replace Abdelaziz Djerad, who resigned last week following a parliamentary election on June 12.

OPEC member Algeria has been under financial pressure because of lower oil and gas revenues, the main source of state finances, causing a widening trade deficit.

The crisis has worsened further after the Covid-19 pandemic, forcing the government to delay several planned investment projects in various sectors.

