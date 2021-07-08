Israel has demolished the Bedouin village of Khirbet Humsa, in the occupied West Bank, leaving dozens of residents of the herding community homeless for at least the fifth time this year.

At least 65 people, including 35 children, were displaced on Wednesday, according to Christopher Holt of the West Bank Protection Consortium, a group of international aid agencies supported by the European Union that has helped residents' rebuilding effort in the past.

Holt, who was in the area, said the army arrived without warning at 0600 GMT (9 am local), asked the residents to move, and when they refused, began flattening their homes and farming equipment in what he called “a very serious escalation.”

Animal shelters, latrines, solar panels and water containers in the village were demolished alongside makeshift homes belonging to eleven families.

The Israeli government, now run by a coalition headed by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, says the village was built illegally in the middle of a military firing zone.

But Palestinians say it is nearly impossible to receive building permits in Israeli-controlled territory, and rights groups have accused Israel of trying to forcibly clear out Khirbet Humsa's Bedouin to make room for Jewish settlement expansion.

Decades under Israeli control