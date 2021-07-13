Jamaica have ridden a pair of first-half goals to a 2-0 victory over Suriname while Costa Rica score twice in the first 21 minutes as they go on to defeat Guadeloupe 3-1in Group C games at the Gold Cup in Orlando.

Jamaican Shamar Nicholson, who plays professionally in Belgium, scored the first goal in the sixth minute of the opening match on Monday with his third career goal in Gold Cup play – and first international score since 2019.

Teammate Bobby Reid, a forward for Fulham in the English Football League, added a tally twenty minutes later for the final margin.

Despite being blanked, Suriname actually outshot the victors 10-7, but only three were on goal and all stopped by Jamaica's Andre Blake – a goalkeeper for the Philadelphia Union in the MLS.

Costa Rica jump on Guadeloupe early in Gold Cup win