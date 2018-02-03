Maldivian authorities on Saturday announced an indefinite postponement of parliament as President Abdulla Yameen's government resisted international pressure to comply with a landmark Supreme Court order to free political prisoners.

The People's Majlis, or parliament, told local reporters in a brief message that the assembly will not have its scheduled sessions on Monday "due to security reasons".

No fresh date was given for the sessions.

The reinstatement of the dozen legislators has given the opposition a majority in the 85-member assembly, and it can now potentially impeach Yameen as well as his cabinet.

The beleaguered president announced on Saturday that he sacked police chief Ahmed Saudhee, who was appointed just two days ago.

His predecessor Ahmed Areef was fired on Thursday, shortly after he said he will honour the court's decision.

The main opposition Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) said Yameen was yet to release any political prisoners.

"Although Yameen has said he will abide by the ruling, he is yet to comply with the order delivered more than 36 hours ago," Colombo-based MDP spokesman Hamid Abdul Ghafoor said on Saturday morning.

The court had said that cases against the nine dissidents, including MDP leader and former president Mohamed Nasheed, were politically motivated and asked the government to release them immediately.

Further unrest feared