Eight soldiers have died in the deadliest day for Turkey since the start of Operation Olive Branch to clear Syria’s Afrin region of the YPG terrorist organisation.

On Saturday, one Turkish soldier was killed in clashes with the YPG, and another in the Turkish border town of Kilis in an attack perpetrated by the same terror group, according to a statement released by the Turkish Armed Forces.

Later in the day, five soldiers were killed when the YPG attacked a tank with an anti-tank missile in Sheikh Haruz, northeast of Afrin.

The United States has been arming the YPG militants with advanced weaponry including anti-tank missiles.

TRT World’s Arabella Munro reports.

Immediately after the attack at Sheikh Haruz, an air operation targeting terrorist shelters, hideouts and weapon depot in the area was launched.

Another soldier, wounded on February 1 in a missile attack by the YPG/PKK in Hakkari’s border district of Cukurca, succumbed to his wounds on Saturday,

That attack was launched from northern Iraq toward a military base.

According to a security source, Saturday's casualties bring the total number of Turkish soldiers killed to 13.