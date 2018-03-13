POLITICS
Manchester United suffers a shock exit in the last 16 after Sevilla substitute Wissam Ben Yedder strikes twice at Old Trafford.
Sevilla ousts Man United from Champions League with 2-1 win
Manchester United's Nemanja Matic reacts after Sevilla scored their second goal of the game as he waits for the restart during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Manchester United and Sevilla, at Old Trafford in Manchester on March 13, 2018. / AP
March 13, 2018

Sevilla reached the Champions League quarterfinals for the first time after beating Manchester United 2-1 thanks to two second-half goals from substitute Wissam Ben Yedder.

The French striker scored in the 74th minute — two minutes after coming on — with a low shot from 12 meters and then sent in a header off a corner that United goalkeeper David De Gea could only parry into his own net in the 78th.

That left United 2-0 behind on aggregate and needing three goals to advance. Romelu Lukaku pulled one back from close range in the 84th but a late rally couldn't prevent United slipping out of the competition.

Ben Yedder, a former futsal player for France, moved onto eight goals in this season's competition and he missed a chance for a hat trick as United's defence fell apart in the latter stages. 

Only Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo — with 12 goals — has more.

Sevilla last reached the last eight of the competition in 1958, when it was called the European Cup, and joins fellow Spanish team Real Madrid in Friday's draw.

Dzeko sends Roma into quarters

Meanwhile, a determined AS Roma beat Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0 on Tuesday to reach the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time since 2008 as a magnificent finish by Bosnia striker Edin Dzeko sent them through on away goals.

Roma celebrated only their second win in six meetings with the Ukrainian side and got revenge for a 6-2 aggregate defeat by Shakhtar at the same stage of the competition in 2011.

They endured a nervy finish, however, as Shakhtar ended the match on the front foot despite playing the final few minutes with 10 men after Ivan Ordets was sent off.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
