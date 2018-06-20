Colombian pop singer Maluma was robbed of luxury items worth over 50 million roubles ($784,156) from his hotel room near Moscow’s Red Square, Russian media reported on Tuesday, citing police sources.

An intruder stole valuables including a Louis Vuitton bag, 11 luxury watches, various items of Cartier jewellery and 10 glasses studded with diamonds and pearls, two police sources told news portal RBC.

Maluma, who is one of the biggest names in Latin music, is in Russia to watch the football World Cup.