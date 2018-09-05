A pair of ruby slippers worth millions that were featured in the movie "The Wizard of Oz" and had been stolen from a Judy Garland museum 13 years ago have been recovered in Minneapolis, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said on Tuesday.

The FBI said it was asking the public to help identify suspects connected with the original theft and a more recent scheme to extort money from the owners of the red sequined shoes, one of four pairs worn by Judy Garland, who played Dorothy in the 1939 classic.

“Dorothy’s slippers are a treasured piece of Americana, and we are hoping members of the public can help us better fill in the details that will finish the script of this mystery so we can hold accountable all those who were behind the scheme,” Jill Sanborn, special agent in charge of the Minneapolis bureau of the FBI, said in a written statement.

The slippers, known as the “travelling pair,” were stolen from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, during a “smash-and-grab” robbery during the overnight hours of August 27, 2005 that took less than a minute and left behind only a single sequin.

They remained missing for the next 13 years despite an exhaustive investigation by local law enforcement that included a search of abandoned ore pits.

In 2015 an anonymous fan of the film offered a $1 million reward for their safe return.