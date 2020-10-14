Some of entertainment’s biggest names, from Nicole Kidman to George Clooney, shared encouraging words for aspiring young creators whose organisations were collectively granted millions by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

More than $5.1 million in funds were given to over 70 nonprofit organisations during the “HFPA Philanthropy: Empowering the Next Generation” virtual event on Tuesday.

The event, formerly known as the Grants Banquet, celebrated some of the organisations with aspiring artists, filmmakers and storytellers.

“Self-expression is one of the most important ways we can connect and grow as human beings, particularly for young people,” said “Tenet” star John David Washington. “It is an instrumental part of how we view ourselves as we learn to navigate the world. For those in communities that have suffered from historic lack of representation, this is even more critical.”

Mary J. Blige, Millie Bobby Brown, Billie Eilish, Anna Kendrick, Method Man and others were among the entertainers who appeared to discuss the charities that benefit from HFPA grants. The organisation is known for putting on the Golden Globes.

Each celebrity presenter spoke for a couple minutes during the hour-long ceremony, which was hosted by James Corden. The ceremony also included a performance by Jennifer Hudson, who sang her soulful “Burden Down.”

Billy Porter’s advice to young creators was “honor your craft.” Meanwhile, Lin-Manuel Miranda suggested that aspiring filmmakers should “create what you think is missing.”

READ MORE: Reporter sues Golden Globes organisation over member rules