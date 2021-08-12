WORLD
Pakistan blames Afghanistan, India for suicide attack on Chinese workers
Islamabad says an investigation shows a “nexus of Indian RAW and Afghan NDS” behind a bus attack in July that killed nine Chinese workers en route to a dam construction site.
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says last month's attack on a bus carrying Chinese engineers was a suicide bombing. / AP Archive
August 12, 2021

The attack on a bus that killed nine Chinese workers last month in Pakistan was a suicide attack, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said. 

The minister said on Thursday that an investigation into the attack showed there was a "nexus of Indian RAW and Afghan NDS" in the attack, referring to India's and Afghanistan's intelligence agencies.

The blast hit a bus carrying the Chinese workers on their way to a dam construction site on July 14. Four other people were also killed in the attack.

READ MORE: Nine Chinese among 13 killed in Pakistan bus incident

Islamabad had initially insisted it was an accident and the bus had plunged into a ravine. 

Chinese companies have invested billions of dollars in Pakistan as part of Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative, which seeks to build roads, ports and power plants in developing countries. 

The $1.9 billion Dasu hydropower project where the Chinese engineers worked is backed by a state-run Chinese firm. 

