UEFA says it still has "serious concerns" about FIFA's controversial proposal to hold the World Cup every two years instead of four.

Football's world governing body has invited the sport's domestic bodies to an online summit on September 30 to discuss a potential biennial World Cup.

But UEFA is still concerned about a possible "dilution" of the event caused by staging it more regularly, as well as effects on player welfare and the women's game.

It also hit out at the way FIFA has promoted its plans, largely through media interviews and press conferences.

"UEFA is disappointed with the methodology adopted, which has so far led to radical reform projects being communicated and openly promoted before having been given, together with other stakeholders, the chance to participate in any consultation meeting," read the UEFA statement.

It added that the "real dangers" associated with holding the World Cup every two years also included "the erosion of sporting opportunities for the weaker national teams.”

"Legitimacy" concerns