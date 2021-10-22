Israel has designated six leading Palestinian civil society groups as outlawed "terrorist organisations" in a move swiftly condemned by the Palestinian Authority and international human rights groups.

The declaration by the Israeli Defence Ministry on Friday appeared to pave the way for Israel to raid their offices, seize assets, arrest staff and criminalise any public expressions of support for the groups.

Most of the targeted organisations document alleged human rights violations by Israel, which routinely detains Palestinian activists.

The Palestinian Authority condemned what it said was a “strategic assault on Palestinian civil society and the Palestinian people’s fundamental right to oppose Israel’s illegal occupation and expose its continuing crimes."

Rights groups targeted

Israeli and international rights groups condemned the move as well, calling it an assault on civil society and expressing solidarity with the targeted organisations.

Many noted that Israel already outlaws even peaceful political activities in the occupied West Bank.