US President Joe Biden says he has told Russian President Vladimir Putin that Moscow would pay "a terrible price" and face devastating economic consequences if it invaded Ukraine.

Biden also told reporters on Saturday that the possibility of sending US ground combat troops to Ukraine in the event of a Russian invasion was "never on the table," although the United States and NATO would be required to send in more forces to eastern flank NATO countries to beef up their defences.

"I made it absolutely clear to President Putin ... that if he moves on Ukraine, the economic consequences for his economy are going to be devastating, devastating," he said after remarks about the deadly tornadoes that hit the United States on Friday.

Biden, who spoke with Putin by telephone for two hours last week, said he had made clear to the Russian leader that Russia's standing in the world would change "markedly" in the event of an incursion into Ukraine.

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven richest democracies sent a similar message to Moscow after a meeting in Liverpool, warning of dire consequences for any incursion and urging Moscow to return to the negotiating table.

G7 finance ministers are meeting virtually on Monday to review economic concerns, including inflation, but will also touch on potential sanctions against Russia if it moves against Ukraine, officials said.

