WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN to investigate potential rights violations in DRC
The investigation pertains to the joint operations led by the Congolese and Ugandan armies against ADF rebels in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.
UN to investigate potential rights violations in DRC
The Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) established itself in eastern DRC in 1995, becoming the deadliest of scores of outlawed forces in the troubled region. / AFP
December 15, 2021

United Nations will document potential human rights violations committed during joint operations by Congolese and Ugandan forces in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo against ADF rebels. 

Aziz Thioye, DR Congo director of the United Nations Joint Human Rights Office (UNJHRO), told AFP news agency on Wednesday the body "is going to document human rights violations in the framework of joint operations led by the Congolese and Ugandan armies".

READ MORE: Kidnapped Red Cross workers freed in eastern DRC

"Indiscriminate bombardments could have caused collateral damage, putting at risk the life and the physical integrity of people who are with the ADF against their will," Thioye said on the sidelines of a UN mission press conference.

"The fact the bombardments were launched without warning could have caught out certain individuals who were in what is an agricultural zone," Thioye added.

He said the UN was waiting for an investigation to provide "concrete elements" regarding fatalities.

READ MORE: Scores of soldiers and militiamen killed in DR Congo clashes

"There was a school that was temporarily occupied by the UPDF", or Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces, in the village of Kamango, said Thioye, forcing lessons to be interrupted in what the UNJHRO considered a "violation of international law". 

Recommended

On Tuesday the Ugandan army said it had hit three bases of the ADF, which has been blamed for massacres in eastern DRC and attacks in the Ugandan capital. 

Daesh Affiliate

The Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) claims it as an affiliate of Daesh.

On November 30, the UPDF, with the agreement of DRC authorities, bombarded ADF positions in the Virunga National Park known for its mountain gorillas prior to Ugandan land forces coming over the border to aid DRC troops.

READ MORE:Multiple casualties after rebels ambush convoy in DR Congo

ADF established itself in eastern DRC in 1995, becoming the deadliest of scores of outlawed forces in the troubled region.

It has been blamed for the killings of thousands of civilians over the past decade.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law