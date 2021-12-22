A Lebanon-based US diplomat arrested in Turkiye on suspicion of selling a fake passport to a Syrian national for $10,000 has been remanded into custody.

The arrest was made after a November 11 incident at Istanbul Airport when the Syrian national tried to use another person’s passport to travel to Germany, said an Istanbul Security Directorate statement on Wednesday.

That passport belonged to the remanded diplomat, who works at the US Consulate in Lebanon’s capital Beirut, it said.

The statement added that security camera footage showed that the two suspects met at the airport and changed their clothes there and that the US diplomat gave the Syrian the passport in question.

Following the body search of the diplomat, the authorities found $10,000 in an envelope and a passport in his name, the statement added.