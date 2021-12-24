New satellite images captured by a private US company show that Russia has continued to build up its forces in annexed Crimea and near Ukraine in recent weeks.

The images by Maxar Technologies released late on Thursday showed a base in Crimea packed with hundreds of armoured vehicles and tanks as of December 13.

A satellite image of the same base in October showed the base was half empty.

"Over the past month, our high-resolution satellite imagery has observed a number of new Russian deployments in Crimea as well as in several training areas in western Russia along the periphery of the Ukraine border," Maxar said in a statement.

Maxar said a new brigade-level unit, comprised of several hundred armoured vehicles that include BMP-series infantry fighting vehicles and air defence equipment, arrived at the Russian garrison.

It cited increased activity at three sites in Crimea and at five sites in western Russia.

Russia defends 'own security'

When asked on Friday about the build-up of Russian troops near Ukraine, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Moscow was acting to defend its own security.

"Russia is moving its own troops around on its own territory against the backdrop of highly unfriendly actions by our opponents in NATO, the United States and various European countries who are carrying out highly unambiguous manoeuvres near our borders," said Peskov.

"This forces us to take certain measures to guarantee our own security."