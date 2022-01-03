Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez has announced his retirement from international cricket, bringing the curtain down on a career spanning nearly two decades in the national team with whom he won the Champions Trophy in 2017.

"Today I say goodbye to international cricket with pride and satisfaction," Hafeez, who will continue to play club cricket having signed up with Lahore Qalandars for the Pakistan Super League T20 competition, told reporters on Monday.

"In fact, I have earned and accomplished more than I had initially envisaged and for that, I'm thankful to all my fellow cricketers, captains, support staff and the PCB who helped me out during my career."

The 41-year-old all-rounder made his debut in 2003 and went on to play 55 tests, 218 one-day internationals and 119 Twenty20 internationals, scoring 12,780 runs across the three formats and claiming 253 wickets overall.

He last donned Pakistan colours in their T20 World Cup semi-final defeat by Australia in Dubai in November.

His last ODI was against Bangladesh in 2019 while his final test appearance came a year earlier against New Zealand.