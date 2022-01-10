Pakistan has finalised $63 million education package for Afghan students and plans to establish a university campus in Kabul, Afghanistan's capital, a senior official has said.

The Ministry of Education and Professional Training package "includes 3,000 scholarships, free training with stipends for 5,000 Afghan nationals, free training for 150 Afghan teachers, 100 nursing diploma scholarships, and the establishment of an AIOU (Allama Iqbal Open University) regional campus in Kabul to improve the education sector and skill development," a senior Pakistani government official told Anadolu Agency on Monday.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity, as the package is expected to soon be announced by the prime minister or foreign minister.

The AIOU in Islamabad is the country's largest university, and its chancellor is Pakistan's president.

During acting Afghan Higher Education Minister Abdul Baqi Haqqani's first visit to Pakistan last month, the University of Management and Technology in Lahore also announced 100 scholarships for Afghan students and 10 Ph.D scholarships for teachers and researchers to support education in the war-torn country, the officer added.

"Pakistan is making a significant contribution to providing humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan," he said.

"So far, we have offered enormous relief assistance to Afghan people to help them in this difficult time."