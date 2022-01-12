Ukraine has said that one of its soldiers had been killed in fighting with pro-Moscow separatists on the eve of talks between NATO and Russia in Brussels over the conflict.

Kiev on Wednesday said that separatists had targeted its military positions in the east of the country on Tuesday with heavy machine guns and small arms.

"One serviceman of the Joint Forces was fatally wounded," the army said in a statement, adding that its troops had returned fire.

Tensions around Ukraine have escalated in recent months, as Washington and Kiev's European allies accuse Russia of threatening the former Soviet country with invasion.

Moscow is accused of massing some 100,000 troops at the Ukrainian border. The Kremlin describes its troop presence as protection against an encroaching West, particularly NATO, and has demanded wide-ranging concessions from Washington and its allies.

READ MORE: Russia, US agree to further talks on Ukraine with no major breakthrough

High-level talks

Senior NATO and Russian officials are meeting Wednesday to try to bridge seemingly irreconcilable differences over the future of Ukraine, amid deep skepticism that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s security proposals for easing tensions are genuine.

The meeting comes during a week of high-stakes diplomacy and a US-led effort to prevent preparations for what Washington believes could be a Russian invasion of Ukraine.