Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad Malki has criticised US President Joe Biden for moving too slowly to reverse all of the Trump administration’s adverse policies against the Palestinians.

Malki told the UN Security Council on Thursday there were hopes that the end of Donald Trump’s administration and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government “would be enough to pave the way for renewed momentum for peace.”

He also criticised Biden for not using Washington's special relationship to pressure Israel to abandon “its rejection of a two-state solution and peace negotiations.”

After Biden took office a year ago, the Palestinians thought the United States “could try to move the Israeli position toward us,” Malki told reporters. “But we have seen that the Israeli position has been able to move the American position a little bit towards them and this is really what troubles us very much.”

While the Biden administration reversed several ”unlawful and ill-advised" Trump policies, he said it has been slow to act, especially on the US commitment to reopen the US consulate in occupied East Jerusalem which would restore Washington’s main diplomatic mission for the Palestinians in the contested city.

The US “has yet to ensure the current Israeli government renounces its colonial policies and abandons its rejection of the two-state solution and peace negotiations,” Malki said.

“This is an unacceptable stance that should neither be tolerated nor excused and must be reversed.”

