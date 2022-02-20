US-led military drills have begun in Ivory Coast, maintaining the West's counter-terror commitment in West Africa after France announced its withdrawal from Mali.

The exercises, known as Flintlock, began on Sunday and will bring together more than 400 soldiers from across West Africa to bolster the skills of forces, some of which are under regular attack by militant groups.

It involves the armies of the United States, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Cameroon and Niger and is supported by France, Britain, Canada, Austria and the Netherlands. It will end on February 28.

Military juntas have snatched power in some of those African countries since 2020, raising concerns about a return to West Africa's reputation as a "coup belt".

Central to this year's drill is co-ordination between different forces.

"A main focus of Flintlock is information sharing. If we can't communicate, we can't work together," said Admiral Jamie Sands, Commander of the US Special Operations Command Africa, at the opening ceremony.

