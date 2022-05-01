Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, the head of Guinea's military junta, has said that he had opted for a 39-month transitional period before a return to civilian rule.

He made the announcement on Saturday in a speech broadcast on television, saying the National Transition Council (CNT) would put the proposal to parliament.

The announcement came after the creation of what the regime has described as an "inclusive consultation framework" in April.

That culminated in a conference boycotted by several prominent political groups.

On Friday, the army-dominated government said that the forum considering the issue had considered a transition period of between 18 and 52 months.

Doumbouya, in Saturday's speech, described the period he had opted for as the "median proposal".

Regional bloc ECOWAS had set last Monday as a deadline for putting forward an "acceptable" transition timetable or risk economic and financial sanctions.

Guinea's ruling military junta let the deadline pass, however, asking the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) for more time for consultations to continue.

ECOWAS has called for an "acceptable" timeline for a return to civilian rule, failing which it has threatened to extend sanctions applied to Guinea following the military coup there.