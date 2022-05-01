Sunday, May 1, 2022

Ukraine says it's stalling Russian offensive

The Ukrainian army says that a Russian offensive along a broad front in the country’s east has been stalling amid human and material losses inflicted by Kiev’s forces.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a Facebook post that Russian troops were trying to advance in the Sloboda, Donetsk and Tauride regions, but were being held back by Ukrainian forces that continue to fight village by village.

Separately, Ukrainian intelligence officials accused Russian forces of destroying medical infrastructure, taking equipment and denying medical care to residents in several occupied cities and towns.

Eight dead after Russian strikes in eastern Ukraine

Eight civilians have died following Russian shelling attacks in Donetsk and Kharkiv, the regions' governors said.

"On May 1, four civilians were killed in Russian shelling in the Donetsk region, all in Lyman. Eleven other people were injured," regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Telegram.

Another person had died of his injuries in a town near Lyman, he added. Moscow denies targeting civilians.

Zelenskyy: Around 100 civilians rescued from Mariupol plant

An initial group of around 100 civilians have been evacuated from the besieged Azovstal steel plant in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"The 1st group of about 100 people is already heading to the controlled area. Tomorrow we’ll meet them in Zaporizhzhia," he tweeted, referring to the Ukraine-controlled city 220 kilometres (130 miles) to the northwest.

"Now they, together with #UN, are working on the evacuation of other civilians from the plant," he said.

Moscow: Some civilians handed over to UN, Red Cross

Some of the civilians evacuated from the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol have been handed over to the United Nations and the Red Cross, the Russian defence ministry has said.

As many as 100,000 people are believed to still be in blockaded Mariupol, including up to 1,000 civilians who were hunkered down with an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian fighters beneath the Soviet-era steel plant.

Meanwhile, a plan to evacuate civilians from areas of Mariupol outside of the Azovstal steel works has been postponed to 0500 GMT on Monday, Mariupol's city council has said.

Kiev: Next round of EU sanctions must include oil embargo

Ukraine's foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, says he has told the European Union's top diplomat that the bloc's next round of sanctions must include an oil embargo on Russia.

"I also emphasised there can be no alternative to granting Ukraine EU candidate status. We paid separate attention to further safe evacuation from besieged Mariupol," Kuleba wrote on Twitter after his call with Josep Borrell.

EU leans towards Russian oil ban by year-end, diplomats say

The European Union is leaning toward a ban on imports of Russian oil by the end of the year, two EU diplomats have said, after talks between the European Commission and EU member states this weekend.

The EU is preparing a sixth package of sanctions against Russia. It is expected to target Russian oil, Russian and Belarusian banks, as well as more individuals and companies.

The Commission, which is coordinating the EU response, held talks with small groups of EU countries and will aim to firm up its sanctions plan in time for a meeting of EU ambassadors in Brussels on Wednesday.

US official: Russian oligarchs to be targeted in Ukraine package

US Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer has said he will act on a Biden administration request to add provisions to a $33 billion Ukraine aid package to allow the United States to seize Russian oligarchs' assets and send money from their sale directly to Ukraine.

"Ukraine needs all the help it can get and, at the same time, we need all the assets we can put together to give Ukraine the aid it needs," Schumer said at a media briefing in New York City.

Schumer said the provisions being added would streamline the forfeiture process for oligarch-owned properties in the US, while allowing for expedited reviews in federal court, as requested by the White House.

UN conducts evacuation of civilians from Mariupol steel plant

The United Nations is conducting a "safe passage operation" for civilians from the Azovstal steel in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

The operation began on April 29 and is being coordinated with the International Committee of the Red Cross, Russia and Ukraine, a spokesperson for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said.

Spokesperson Saviano Abreu said no further details could be released so as not to jeopardise the operation. The evacuation convoy had started on Friday, travelling some 230 kilometres (142 miles) before reaching the plant on Saturday morning.

Moscow: Nearly 50 civilians evacuated from Mariupol steel plant

The Russian defence ministry has said nearly 50 civilians have been evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant.

"On April 30, following the implementation of a ceasefire and the opening of a humanitarian corridor, two groups of civilians have left the residential buildings adjacent to the site of the Azovstal steel plant," the ministry said on Telegram.

"Twenty-five residents left in the afternoon. In the early evening, a second group of 21 people left and were taken to Bezimenne," a village situated halfway between Mariupol and the Russian border.

Pope says Mariupol 'barbarously bombarded'

Pope Francis has described the conflict in Ukraine as a "macabre regression of humanity" that makes him "suffer and cry", calling for humanitarian corridors to evacuate people trapped in the Mariupol steelworks.

Speaking to thousands of people in St Peter's Square for his noon blessing, Francis, 85, again implicitly criticised Russia.

"My thoughts go immediately to the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, the city of Mary, barbarously bombarded and destroyed," he said of the mostly Russian-controlled southeastern port city, which is named after Mary.

Fire at Russian military site near Ukraine injures one

One person has been injured in a fire on a Russian defence ministry facility in the southern Belgorod region bordering Ukraine.

Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said a local resident suffered minor injuries and his life was not in danger. There were no immediate comments from the defence ministry. Images posted to social media showed a large funnel of smoke rising above the ground.

Russia last month accused Ukraine of a helicopter attack on a fuel depot in Belgorod—for which Kiev denied responsibility—as well as shelling villages and firing missiles at an ammunition depot.

UK: Russia using troll factory to target Kremlin critics

Russia has turned an old factory in Saint Petersburg into a so-called troll farm to spread disinformation and target Kremlin critics, including world leaders, according to UK government-funded research.

The site in the Russian city is allegedly being used to "spread lies" on social media and in comment sections of popular websites, Britain's foreign ministry said in a statement detailing what it called a "sick" operation.

The ministry, which will share the research with social media platforms, claimed it found paid employees of the troll factory were targeting politicians as well as musicians and bands, in countries including Britain, South Africa and India.

German leader rejects criticism over Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has brushed aside criticism that his government is not doing enough to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia’s assault.

“I make my decisions quickly—and in coordination with our partners,” Scholz was quoted as saying in an interview published on Sunday by newspaper Bild. “I am suspicious of acting too hastily and Germany going it alone.” Scholz said he wasn’t bothered by opposition claims that he’s too hesitant and timid.

Even though Germany reversed its policy of not sending weapons to countries during a conflict, Scholz has been accused at home and abroad of being hesitant and slow in coming to Ukraine’s aid.

NATO exercises begin along its eastern flank

Poland’s armed forces say military exercises involving thousands of NATO soldiers have begun. They are regular exercises aimed at improving the security of the alliance’s eastern flank but come this year with the Ukraine conflict raging nearby.

Due to those circumstances, Poland’s military appealed to the public on Sunday not to publish information or photos of the columns of military vehicles expected to move through the country in the coming weeks. It warned that “ill-considered activity” could harm the alliance’s security. “Let’s be aware of the dangers!” the statement said.

The Polish Army said 18,000 soldiers from over 20 countries were taking part in the Defender Europe 2022 and Swift Response 2022 exercises that are taking place in Poland and eight other countries. The exercises are scheduled to run May 1-27.